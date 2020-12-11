Porsche 911 with a Twin-Turbo 3.8 L Flat-Six

This 1975 Porsche 911S was built by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8 L flat-six making 558 horsepower to the wheels. The company started with a 3.6 L M64/01 flat-six from a Porsche 964 and increased the displacement to 3.8 liters. They also included a 996 GT3 crank, Mahle Motorsport 993 RSR 102/09 mm piston and cylinder set, 993 GT2 EVO camshafts, solid rocker arms, and two TiAL Alpha GT28 turbochargers. The motor is mated to a G50/20 six-speed manual transaxle from a Porsche 993. The sports car rides on a 935 suspension with Bilstein coilovers, 917 four-wheel disc brakes, and 15-inch Fuchs wheels.

Source: Patrick Motorsports and Bring a Trailer and