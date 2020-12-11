For Sale: 1982 Corolla with a SR20DET

This 1982 Toyota Corolla KE70 is for sale on Blocket.se in Örebro, Sweden for 295,000 SEK or about $34,869. The car is being sold by Robin Andersson who built the car over the course of four years. The car rides on a custom tubular chassis, Nissan S13 front and rear suspension, and BC adjustable coilovers. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four making around 300 horsepower. The motor features a Precision 3132 turbocharger, 39 mm wastegate, and 600 cc injectors. A Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a modified bellhousing sends power through a custom one-piece driveshaft to a Nissan S14 limited-slip differential. A set of Ashes Wheels Asta 15×9 wheels cover S13 four-piston calipers with 302 mm rotors in front and Golf Mk7 calipers with 280 mm rotors in back. The body is coated in BMW Sunset Orange paint and features custom bumpers, aluminum diffuser, sectioned doors, and custom steel flares. You can view more details and photos at Speedhunters.

Source: Blocket.se and HAZETA via Calle