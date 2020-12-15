For Sale: Volkswagen Beetle with a Jet Engine

This Volkwagen Beetle is for sale on Craigslist in Sunnyvale, California for $550,000. Road & Track reports the unique car was built in the mid-2000s by Ron Patrick who has a PhD in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. The front engine bay still holds the factory FWD powertrain which is why the car can still be registered. However sticking out back is a General Electric T58-8F turboshaft engine originally built for use in helicopters. The engine is rated at 1,350 horsepower however in the Beetle it’s setup to provide thrust and not drive a shaft. Kerosene is fed from a custom 14-gallon Kevlar fuel cell in the spare tire well.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Road & Track