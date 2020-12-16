1977 Volvo 242 with a LS3 V8

Philip Monaghan’s 1977 Volvo 242DL visited Craig Taylor at DynoTorque for some performance upgrades. Philip purchased the Volvo with a 5.3 LSx V8 but had Craig and his team replace it with a LS3 V8 crate motor, Emerald ECU, and new wiring harness. The motor sits on a STS Machining mounts and sends power through a T56 six-speed manual to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The car rides on adjustable coilovers, V70R front disc brakes, and Kaplehenke Racing top mounts, billet rear bars, and drop arms. Listen as Craig explains the project below.

Source: DriftWorks and Philip Monaghan