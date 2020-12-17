For Sale: 1975 Land Rover 101 with a 6.2 L V8

This 1975 Land Rover 101FC is for sale on Hemmings in Castle Hayne, North Carolina for $119,950. The utility vehicle was built by Osprey Custom Cars as a beach cruiser. It is powered by a 6.2 L L99 V8 making 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. A 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission with a PCS GSM push button shifter sends power through a LT230 transfer case to all four 35-inch tires. The vehicle also features four-wheel disc brakes and power steering. The seats and door panels are covered in saddle leather while the floor is Raptor-lined. A Grant wood steering wheel sits in front of a custom gauge panel flanked by an Alpine head unit with naviation, Bluetooth, and backup camera.

Source: Hemmings Blog