1973 Super Beetle with a Turbo Subaru EJ25

John Reynolds spent two years and a lot of work creating his “Supersleeper” 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four making 517 horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a custom exhaust manifold, water-to-air intercooler, and Garrett G25-660 turbocharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 2009 Subaru WRX five-speed manual transmission converted to 2WD and upgraded with PPG dog engagement 1st-4th gears. Other upgrades include a 1975-1979 Super Beetle steering rack, 2000-2006 VW Golf brakes calipers, Porsche 930 axles, and QA1 double-adjustable shocks. Listen to John explain how he built his Subaru-powered Super Beetle below and view more photos of the project @vwsupersleeper.

Source: John Reynolds