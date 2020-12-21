For Sale: 8-Sec Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 13B

This Mazda RX-3 is for sale by PAC Performance in Revesby, NSW, Australia for $170,000+. The car is powered by turbocharged 13B (Series 8) bridgeport two-rotor built by PAC Performance making 600+ horsepower to the tires on E85 fuel. The motor features Turbosmart Pro Gate Lite 50 wastegate, Garrett GTX42 turbocharger, and MicroTech LT-16c ECU. A C4 three-speed automatic transmission sends power through a Ford 9-inch rear end to Mickey Thompson 225/50/15 Street radials. The suspension features PAC-spec coilovers and Wilwood disc front and rear brakes behind Simmons FR 18-inch wheels for street or RC Components Exile wheels for racing. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 8.95 sec at 149 mph.

Source: PAC Performance and PAC Performance FB page