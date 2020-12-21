Nissan 350Z with a Turbo 2JZ and 8HP70

This Nissan 350Z built by Gregor Performance Garage in Poland and previous ran a turbocharged VQ35DE making 466 horsepower and 543 Nm of torque. Over the fall they replaced the V6 with a turbocharged 2JZ VVT-i inline-six. The new motor produced 563 horsepower and 673 Nm of torque with some fuel issues. Their goal is to make around 600+ horsepower. Sitting behind the inline-six is an adapter bolted to a ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission running a Turbo Lamik controller.

Source: Gregor Performance Garage FB page via Piotr