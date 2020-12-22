1990 Chevy 454SS with a 496 ci V8

This 1990 Chevy 454SS rolled into Classic Car Studio without an engine or transmission. The company solved that by installed a 496 ci big-block Chevy V8 crate motor and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the 12-inch wide tires by a Quick Performance Ford 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a C-notched frame with custom 4-link rear suspension, RideTech adjustable coilovers, narrowed control arms, Wilwood six-piston brakes, and Forgiatto Wheels (22×9 front, 24×12 rear). The cab features custom Relicate Leather interior by CCS and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Classic Car Studio