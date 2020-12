Al and Woody from The Skid Factory are starting a new project. This time they will be working on Al’s 2005 Nissan Patrol. The goal is to replace the factory 3.0 L ZD30 diesel inline-four and five-speed manual transmission with a Cummins 6BT (24 valve head) turbo diesel inline-six and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. In this video Al explains the project before lifting the body off the frame and showing off new parts.

Source: The Skid Factory