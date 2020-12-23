For Sale: 4WD 1968 GMC School Bus Camper with a 454 ci V8

  • GMC

4WD 1968 GMC school bus with a 454 Chevy V8

This 4WD GMC school bus is for sale on Facebook in Rockland, Massachusetts for $10,500. Jalopnik reports the “Frankenbus” rolled out of the factory as a 1968 GMC H-series school bus and was converted by the owner into a camper. Under the hood sits a 454 ci Chevy V8 bolted to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD drivetrain sends power to all four 49-inch tires. The owner states the bus sleep six people and has a kitchen and inverter. The roof holds two air conditions and the the heater, fridge, and water heater run on propane.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Jalopnik

