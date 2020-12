Kang Pangumnerd competes in Drift Competition Thailand in his Toyota Corolla KE30. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six producing 710 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The motor runs on a BorgWarner EFR9180 turbocharger and HKS/F-CON V Pro 3.3 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a H-pattern dogbox and Nissan R33 GTR rear differential. The 980 kg (2160 lb) car rides on a suspension built by Chutpon Engineering.

Source: Grumblo