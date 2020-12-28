For Sale: Honda Insight with a VW Turbo Diesel Inline-Four

This Honda Insight is for sale on Craigslist in San Francisco, California for $6,000 or trade for VW or Toyota truck. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.9 L TDI (ALH) diesel inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The seller estimates the car gets 62 mpg on city and mountain driving or about 65-70 mpg on highway. The car also features a 3-inch free-flowing exhaust, immobilizer delete, and Malone Eco tune. The seller states the car is loud to drive. Update: Car was sold.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via The Drive