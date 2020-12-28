For Sale: Honda Insight with a VW Turbo Diesel Inline-Four

This Honda Insight is for sale on Craigslist in San Francisco, California for $6,000 or trade for VW or Toyota truck. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.9 L TDI (ALH) diesel inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The seller estimates the car gets 62 mpg on city and mountain driving or about 65-70 mpg on highway. The car also features a 3-inch free-flowing exhaust, immobilizer delete, and Malone Eco tune. The seller states the car is loud to drive. Update: Car was sold.
Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via The Drive
Dang, its sold. This is one of the only things thats made me consider leaving my 300D.
That is unfortunate. Thank you for the update.