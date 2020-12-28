Ford Granada with a Twin-Turbo 4.0 L V6

Mad Mods Garage built this Ford Granada at their company in Poland. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L V6 from a Ford Explorer flanked by two Garrett GT1752 turbochargers. The engine produces 327 horsepower and 533 Nm (393 lb-ft) of torque on 0.6 bar (8.7 psi) of boost. The V6 mates to a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a custom adapter and mount by Mad Mods Garage. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW E39 differential with 2.81 gears and Granada axles.

Source: Mad Mods Garage FB page