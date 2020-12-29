Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo Saab B204

Adam Reich built his Mazda RX-8 to drift with a focus on reliability. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Saab B204 inline-four making 450 horsepower. The motor features a Garrett GT3076R turbocharger, Turbosmart external 40 mm wastegate, custom exhaust manifold, 3-inch downpipe, and remapped Saab T5 ECU. It’s fed fuel from a GRP4 Fabrications 25 L tank with a swirl pot through a Bosch 044 pump and a set of 875 cc injectors. Behind the motor sits an Opel Omega MV6 transmission with a Helix Autosport six-puck clutch disc and Sachs pressure plate. Adam plans to eventually upgrade to a BMW transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a modified Omega driveshaft and welded RX-8 differential. The car rides on custom ISC-based adjustable coilovers with a FAT angle kit, Mazdaspeed anti-roll bars, and adjustable rear control arms.

Source: @bolczyg