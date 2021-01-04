1973 Satellite with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Chris Herndon built his 1973 Plymouth Satellite at his company HP Racing in Bethlehem, Georgia. Under the fiberglass hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Gen 3 Hemi V8 featuring a ProCharger F-1 supercharger. Timeless Muscle reports a ProMotion fivee-speed manual transmission with a RAM clutch sends power to a Strange Dana 60 rear end. The car rides on Vicking shocks, power steering rack, Wilwood 4-piston disc brakes, and Race Star Wheels 18×6 in front and 18×12 in back.
Source: HP Racing FB page and Holley