Custom PT Cruiser with a 392 ci Hemi V8

Chrysler built the PT Cruiser with an inline-four and FWD drivetrain. However former Chrysler employee Dan Baker set out to change that with his 2002 PT Cruiser. Dan explained to Gear Head Tour that he started the project in 2004 and took 12 years to complete. Under the hood sits a 392 ci (6.4 L) Hemi V8 making 650 horsepower mated to an automatic transmission. The car rides on a custom tubular chassis with a Corvette C5 front suspension and C4 rear suspension with a Dana 44 rear end.

Source: Gear Head Tour via Restomod Central FB group