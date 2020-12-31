1973 BMW 3.0CS with a M30B35 Inline-Six

This 1973 BMW 3.0CS (E9) was sold on Bring a Trailer for $75,000. The car is powered by a 3.5 L M30B35 inline-six from a 1988 BMW 635CSi (E24). The motor was rebuilt with a polished crank, forged rods, 10.5:1 pistons, and upgraded camshaft. It runs on a Bosch #179 ECU with a Miller Performance W.A.R. chip. Behind the motor sits a Getrag 265 five-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel. A set of Coupeking 16-inch wheels hold Continental Extreme Contact tires (205/55 front, 225/50 back).

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops