1966 Toyota FJ45 on a Lexus GX460 Chassis

Detroit Speed has been working on a very unique 1966 Toyota FJ45LV for Kyle Busch Motorsports. KBM started the project but sent it to Detroit Speed to finish the metal fabrication and get the powertrain running. The SUV sits on a 2014 Lexus GX 460 chassis with a 4.6 L 1UR-FE V8, A760F six-speed automatic transmission, and AWD drivetrain. They were able to keep the factory anti-lock brake system and traction control system. Listen as they explain all the work put into the unique SUV.

Source: Detroit Speed