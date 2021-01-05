For Sale: 1959 Impala with a Supercharged 502 ci Big-Block V8

  • Impala

1959 Impala with a Supercharged 502 ci Big-Block V8

This 1959 Impala will be auctioned at Mecum in Kissimmee, Florida on January 7-16. Rising out of the hood is a supercharged 502 ci big-block V8 making 900 horsepower. The motor features a BDS 8-71 supercharger, BDS electronic fuel injection, and Aeromotive fuel system. A Gear Vendors six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Mark Williams rear end. The car rides on a Ridetech air suspension with close-ratio power steering, tubular control arms, and 4-link rear suspension. A set of Intro billet wheels (20×15 rear) cover Wilwood four-piston disc brakes.

Source: Mecum via BangShift

