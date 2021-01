Grind Hard Plumbing is building their ultimate race lawn mower. The team started with a Simplicity 9020 Power Max tractor and promptly started cutting it apart. They welded the pieces together around a Jaguar XJS front and rear subframes. That means the mower will have fully independent suspension and disc brakes. Power will be generated by a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six mated to a five-speed manual transmission from a Toyota 2WD truck.

Source: Grind Hard Plumbing