1966 Land Cruiser with a Cummins 3.3 L turbo diesel inline-four

This 1966 Toyota Land Cruiser was built by Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers in Orchard City, Colorado. The company installed a turbocharged 3.3 L Cummins diesel inline-four in the engine bay. Other upgrades include a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission, aluminum radiator, and new wiring harness. The Land Cruiser rides on a Old Man Emu 2.5-inch lifted suspension with Bilstein shocks, power steering, and 15-inch steel wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain 33×10.5-inch tires. The interior features FJ60 seats, Tuffy lockable console, Grant GT steering wheel, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Gen IV HVAC system.
Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers and Bring a Trailer