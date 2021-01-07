1969 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8

1969 Land Cruiser FJ40 with a Cummins R2.8 turbo diesel inline-four

Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers (PRLC) specializes in building classic Land Cruisers at their company in Orchard City, Colorado. This 1969 Toyota FJ40 was sent to them to receive their Stage 3 restoration along with a new diesel engine.

The FJ40 is now powered by a Cummins R2.8 turbo diesel inline-four. These motors produces around 161 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque in factory spec. PRLC paired the motor to a Toyota H55F five-speed manual transmission which sends power to a 38 mm split transfer case and out to ARB locking differentials.

The SUV rides on an Old Man Emu 2.5-inch lifted suspension with Bilstein 5100 series shocks, Saginaw power steering, and PRLC suspension shackle reversal. A set of black steel wheels with Maxxis 33X10.50 Razr MT tires cover disc brakes in front and rear.

Inside the cabin you find a custom leather interior, Dakota digital gauges, PRLC custom Tuffy center console, PRLC 6-point roll cage, and Vintage Air Gen IV air conditioning.

The exterior features a PRLC off-road front bumper with a Warn 8274 winch, PRLC dual swing out rear bumper, One piece fold down tailgate, and PRLC replica soft top.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers

