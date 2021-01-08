For Sale: 1969 Chevelle with a 1870 hp Twin-Turbo 509 ci Big-Block V8

This 1969 Chevelle is for sale at Nelson Racing Engines in Chatsworth, California for $125,000. The car is powered by a all-aluminum 508 ci big-block Chevy V8 making 1870 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, Wenco super duty driveshaft, and Moser 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The car rides on Global West upper and lower control arms, ATS forged spindles, quick-ratio steering box, Chris Alston 4-link rear, billet rear upper control arms, and QA1 shocks. Wilwood disc brakes hide behind a set of Bonspeed billet wheels.

Full Specs from Listing:

Engine: All Aluminum 509 cubic inch Big Block Chevy, twin injectors per cylinder, twin air to air intercoolers.60 tooth Crank trigger ignition with coil packs, Electromotive fuel management .Full Stainless Exhaust

Cooling: Twin core all aluminum Ron Davis Radiator with dual 16 inch Spal fans.All rad lines custom fabricated out of 6061 aluminum tube Tig welded

Twin transmission coolers with fans

Drive System: March Mid Mount billet pulley and bracket system with Edelbrock aluminum water pump, Hi-amp alternator and March power steering pump

Transmission: Mikes Power-glide super duty rated at 2000 hp with a Gear vendors over-drive, Winter’s shifter

Driveshaft: Wenco super duty with brute strength u joints

Rear End: Moser Fab 9 . 9 inch with nodular center section,1350 yoke 35 spline axles

Rear Suspension: Chris Alston 4 link with coil overs, Billet upper control arms Billet sway bar links all large solid heim joints

Front Suspension: Global west upper and lower control arms, Ats forged Spindle, Hotchkis front sway bar, Quick ratio Steering box,Qa1 shocks

Brakes: Wildwood disc brakes all 4 corners 6 piston calipers in the front rear disc brakes have emergency brake built into them, Adjustable proportioning valve accessible front interior, Hydraboost Brake system, Everything plumbed in stainless hard line or Stainless braid

Instrumentation: Auto Meter Sport comps

Fuel System: Stainless Ricks fuel tank with built in twin Aeromotive A-1000’s twin billet pre and after filters. All lines run in Stainless hardline two and from with soft an line in some spots

Interior: Eric Thorsen upholstered, Kirkey seats with custom slides built into the seat to accommodate different leg lengths, 5-way cam lock racing harnesses German carpet One piece headliner, Power windows, Tilt and telescoping steering column, Lecarra steering wheel, New dash pad and all 4 door panels Black on Black

Body: Body was stripped, epoxy primed, blocked 6 times and spayed with this stunning light blue

Glass and Rubber: All new glass all new rubber through-out the car

Rims and Tires: Billet Bonspeed Wheels. The car comes with two sets of rear tires and rims 390/17 M&H Racemasters with Billet Bonspeed Rims and 335/35/19 Pirellis with 19-inch Bonspeed rims. So if you want to carve corners or go track – you’ll be prepared

Electrical: Ron Francis Panel all individual labeled Car completely rewired from top to bottom

Trim: All new bumpers and all trim straight and Chrome

Fire System: Halon fire system with nozzles in engine bay and interior fully hard-lined with Stainless lines