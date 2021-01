The Lab has made a lot of progress on their 1969 Nissan Gloria Super Deluxe project. For those unfamiliar with the project, the car’s factory inline-six powertrain was replaced with a supercharged 5.6 L VK56DE V8, 350Z six-speed manual, and Ford 9-inch rear end. It shouldn’t be much longer before we can listen to 500+ horsepower V8 running. You can view more photos in the FB build album.

Source: The Lab via Piotr