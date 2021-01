Vidar Jødahl is not letting Norway’s winter keep him from enjoying his 1989 BMW E30 M3. Vidar and his Buldre Racingteam released several videos showing him driving his E30 M3 with a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six capable of 1300+ horsepower in the snow. The rest of powertrain comprises of a Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox and E34 M5 rear end. Sit back and enjoy as Vidar navigates his E30 through a winter wonderland.

Source: Vidar Jødahl and Buldre Racingteam