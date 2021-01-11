Opel GT with a C20XE Inline-Four

This Opel GT rolled into Retropower for a complete rebuild. Although the body did not suffer from major rust damage, it did have some nearly everywhere. After a lot of metal fabrication, they coated everything with Ferrari Scuderia Red paint. A 2.0 L C20XE “Redtop” inline-four was installed in the engine bay to give the sports car some modern power. The motor features QED/Jenvey individual throttle bodies, modified oil pan, and DTA S40 ECU. Retropower fabricated a custom exhaust manifold, muffler, and 2.5-inch piping. They upgraded the front suspension with adjustable coilovers, modified lower control arms, and compression struts. The rear suspension features custom springs and Koni shocks. A set of ATS Classic 15-inch wheels completes the project.

Source: Retropower Opel GT FB page