1956 Buick Special with a LS3 V8

This 1956 Buick Special was sent to All Speed Customs in Muskegon Heights, Michigan for a powertrain upgrade. The company started by installing a 6.2 L LS3 V8 with a American Autowire Highway 22 wiring harness and custom stainless steel exhaust. The rest of the drivetrain comprises of an automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. They also improved handling thanks to a Fat Man Fabrication front frame with tubular control arms and a RideTech universal 4-link rear suspension. A set of Detroit Steel wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes and RideTech adjustable coilovers on each corner.

Source: All Speed Customs and All Speed Customs FB page