1957 Ford Del Rio with a 521 ci Boss Nine V8

Steve Strope at Pure Vision Design built this 1957 Ford Del Rio Ranch for Bob Florine at ARP-Bolts. The wagon is powered by a 521 ci Boss Nine V8 built by Jon Kaase Racing Engines. The all-aluminum motor produces 700 horsepower and 690 lb-ft of torque. Torq Talk reports the motor was built with a Lunati forged crank and rods, Diamond pistons, Comp Cams hydraulic roller camshaft, Borla/Kaase stack injection, Kaase heads, and Fast EFI ECU. A Hughes 4L80E four-speed automatic sends power to a Speedway Engineering 9-inch rear end. The car rides on an Art Morrison custom chassis with Corvette C6 ZR1 front suspension, Detroit Speed power steering rack, Mike Maier rear suspension, Baer six-piston brakes, and JRI adjustable coilovers.

Source: Pure Vision Design, Torq Talk, and AutotopiaLA