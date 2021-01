Allen Millyard released another great video explaining how he built his Kawasaki Z2300 V12 motorcycle. He built the unique 2281 cc DOHC V12 from two 1286 cc inline-six motors from a Kawasaki KZ1300. The motorcycle now lives at the Barber Motorsport Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, USA along with three more of his motorcycles. Listen as Allen explains how he built his amazing V12 powered motorcycle.

Source: Allen Millyard