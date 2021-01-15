Nissan Cefiro with a VR38DETT

GT Tuning built a Nissan Cefiro called “A31VR38” at their company in Bangkok, Thailand. They replaced the factory RB-series inline-six with a twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 from a Nissan R35 GTR. The motor features GReddy intake manifold and blow-off valve, Syvecs S8 ECU, and GT Tuning GT900X hybrid turbochargers. The motor produces 700+ horsepower on ethanol fuel. Behind the motor sits a 370Z six-speed manual transmission with a OS Giken twin-plate clutch (VG30DETT) sending power to a NISMO GT Pro limited-slip differential. The car rides on Unicar D2 adjustable coilovers, Nissan R32 Skyline brakes, and R34 GTR wheels. You can view more detailed photos at XO-Autosport.

Source: XO-Autosport, GT Tuning BKK FB page, and D2 Racing Thailand FB page via Crossbred Heart FB page