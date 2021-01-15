1955 Divco Truck with a 5.7 L Hemi V8

This 1955 Divco delivery truck was built by Time Warp Customs in Alpharetta, Georgia. When the project started, the company used their specialty of 4WD trucks and SUVs for inspiration. Their solution was to replace the Divco’s chassis and powertrain with a 2013 Ram 1500 4WD truck chassis and powertrain. The truck is now powered by 5.7 L Hemi V8 making 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque. The 4WD drivetrain features an automatic transmission and axles with 3.55 gears. The Ram chassis also gave the truck four-wheel disc brakes, rack and pinion steering, and multi-link rear suspension. The truck was repainted over the summer by Restore-It Customs with artwork by Jay C Designs.

Source: Time Warp Customs, Restore-It Customs FB page, and ScottieDTV