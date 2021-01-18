1988 Volvo Wagon with a Turbo 3800 V6

Josh Ricker and his 1988 Volvo wagon stopped by Sloppy Mechanics for some tuning. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3800 V6 featuring a L67 bottom end, L36 (F-body) top end, Stattama S2 camshaft, 110 lb valve springs, Snake Eater 1500 cc injectors, and T67 (.68, P Trim) turbocharger. Matt was able to coax 477 horsepower out of the V6 on E85 and a MS3 Gold Box ECU. Josh plans to upgrade to a Garrett GTX-series turbocharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 4L80E four-speed automatic with a TransGo HD2 shift kit and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.27 gears.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics and skalor