For Sale: 2016 Bowler CSP V8 Prototype with a Supercharged Jaguar V8

  • Defender

2016 Bowler CSP V8 Prototype P2 with a supercharged Jaguar V8

This 2016 Bowler CSP V8 Prototype “P2” will be auctioned at RM Sotherby’s in Paris, France on February 13th. The vehicle was built by Bowler on their CSP (Cross Sector Platform) 110-inch chassis as a “Bulldog” with a turbo V6. However the company later replaced the V6 with a Jaguar supercharged 5.0 L V8 making 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, torque bias center differential, front open differential, and rear active locking differential (E-diff). The SUV rides on Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs, Brembo calipers with ventilated rotors, and a set of Compomotive 18-inch wheels. Other features include FIA-spec 90-liter fuel cell, MSA/FIA certified roll cage, racing seats with six-point harnesses, and MoTeC digital dash.

Source: RM Sothebys via Hemmings

