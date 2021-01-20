Starlet with a 4A-GE Inline-Four on the Dyno

VHTRacing has made a lot of improvements to their Toyota Starlet race car since the last time we shared it. They rebuilt the 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four with a focus of improving power delivery from 7,000-10,000 rpm. The rebuilt motor features a new piston design that increased compression ratio. They also worked on the camshaft intake timing, fuel pressure, injector position, intake tube length, and airbox design. After a lot of work and testing, the team gained 20 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. Another improvement came from the installation of a quick-change rear axle. Listen to the 4A-GE scream below and read the first video’s description for more specifics on the engine changes.

Source: VHTRacing