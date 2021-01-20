1969 Chevy Truck with a 800 hp Turbo 5.9 L Cummins Inline-Six

Diesel Performance Specialties built this 1969 Chevy truck at their company in Weatherford, Texas. The truck features a 1969 Chevy K20 body sitting on a reinforced 2010 Ford F-250 chassis with a Fabtech 8-inch lift springs and Pro Comp MX2 shocks. Under the hood sits a 2005 5.9 L Cummins inline-six built by Diesel Performance Specialties. Diesel World reports the motor features Carillo Rods, Mahle pistons, Hamilton camshafts and HD valves, 103 lb springs, 12 mm Stroker BD Diesel injection pump, and Energy injectors. The motor produces 800 horsepower and 1500 lb-ft of torque on 60 psi of boost from a BorgWarner S369SXE turbocharger. A Firepunk Comp Stage 2 automatic transmission sends power to a NP241 DHD transfer case and through custom B&W Driveline driveshafts to Sterling 10.5-inch axles with 4.56 gears and Detroit Tru-Trac lockers.

Source: Diesel Performance Specialties and Diesel World