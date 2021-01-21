Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 2JZ

Jack Shanahan and his Toyota GT86 competes in Drift Masters European Championship. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six making 700 horsepower. The motor was built with Wossner pistons, ZRP rods, Turbosystems turbocharger, Speedtech manifold, and Link G4+ Fury ECU. Behind the inline-six sits a Samsonas six-speed transmission which sends power to a Winters quick-change rear end with Driveshaft Shop axles. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit with Xtrax adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and 59° North wheels.

Source: Grumblo and Link ECU