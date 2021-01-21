For Sale: Porsche 964 with a 4.0 L Flat-Six

This Porsche 964 is for sale on Collecting Cars in Oxfordshire, UK. The car was built by Singer Vehicle Design in 2015. The company installed a naturally aspirated 4.0 L flat-six built by Ed Pink Racing Engines. The motor features a custom crank, custom Mahle pistons and cylinders, Carrillo con-rods, camshafts, and Xtreme cylinder heads. It produces 390 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque on a MoTeC M1 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed close-ratio G50 manual transaxle with a LSD. The car rides on a set of Öhlins coilovers, 993 steering rack, Brembo calipers with 322 mm drilled rotors, and Fuch-style 17-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The body features Aria Group carbon fiber wing, bumpers, bonnet, engine lid, and roof.

Source: Collecting Cars and CarScoops