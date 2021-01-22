2000 Firebird with a Supercharged 346 ci V8

This 2000 Firebird Formula called “Brutality” was built by Tyler Hawks from Hawks Motorsports to compete in autocross. The car is powered by a 346 ci LSx V8 built by Thompson Motorsports with a Magnuson MP112 supercharger. The motor features Wiseco pistons, K1 rods, ported/polished heads, Hawks custom camshaft, Nick Williams 102 mm throttle body, and Texas Speed 1 7/8-inch long-tube headers. The combo produces 532 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Behind the motor sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Ram twin-disc clutch. A custom aluminum 3.5-inch driveshaft sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 4.10 gears. The Firebird rides on a UMI front and rear coilover suspension with Fiske Profil-5S wheels covering Baer six-piston calipers on 14-inch rotors in front and Baer four-piston calipers on 12-inch rotors in back.

Source: Hawks Motorsports