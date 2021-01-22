For Sale: Mercedes 190E with a M119 V8

This Mercedes 190E W201 is for sale on Facebook in Wąbrzeźno, Poland for 60,000 zł or about $16,089. A 5.0 L M119 V8 from a Mercedes W210 E50 AMG sits far back in the engine bay. The motor produces 350 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque. The drivetrain features a Nissan 350Z six-speed manual transmission with an Exedy six-puck clutch. The car rides on a custom suspension with KW V2 adjustable coilovers, Opel electric steering motor, BMW E46 M3 steering, four-piston calipers with 300 mm rotors in front, and two-piston rear brakes. The interior features Sparco Sprint FIA seats, flocked dash with VDO gauges, roll cage, RRS four-point harness, and RRS steering wheel.

Source: FB Marketplace via Drift & Race Parts Europe FB group