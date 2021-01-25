RWD Corolla with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ-GTE and GT86 Body

Craig and Scott McDermid compete in New Zealand endurance racing with their unique The Enduro 86 race car. The project started life as a front-wheel drive AE101 Corolla and has seen a lot of changes in its 14-year race history. The car is now rear-wheel drive with a custom suspension featuring RX-7 front uprights and Supra rear uprights. It is powered by a twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six sitting far back in the engine bay. It produces 630 horsepower to the wheels on 22 psi of boost from two Garrett GT2871R turbochargers and a Link G4+ Xtreme ECU. The drivetrain features a Holinger RD6 sequential transmission and a Supra rear end. Everything is encased in a custom wide-body GT86 body.

Source: The Enduro 86 FB page and High Performance Academy