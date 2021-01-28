Nissan Navara with a Twin-Turbo VR38DETT

In 2017 Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni built a R35 GTR with a turbo V8. Instead of selling the R35’s VR38DETT V6, he saved it for another project. Earlier this year he revealed the VR38DETT was going into his Navara-R project. The Nissan Navara truck is being built by Corbin and Ian at SB Motorsport in Hornchurch, UK. There they installed the R35’s powertrain, suspension, and subframes under the truck. The engine will produce around 1000 hp thanks to twin-turbo system installed by Walton Motorsport featuring Garrett G30-660 turbochargers and Turbosmart HyperGates45 wastegates. You can follow the project’s progress on BaggsyBoyUK YouTube channel.

Source: Baggsyboy, SB Motorsport FB page, and Walton Motorsport FB page via Garrett FB page