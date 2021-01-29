Ford Van with a Turbo Cosworth Inline-Four

This 1989 Ford Transit was built by Brooklands in the UK several years ago for Pip Higham. The van is powered by a sits a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four making 374 horsepower. The motor features Cosworth 205 block, low-compression pistons, ported head, Ken camshafts, and AET GT34R turbocharger. It also has a wet nitrous injection system, ERL water injection system, Spec R intake manifold, custom exhaust manifold and side-exit exhaust. Behind the motor sits a Cosworth T5 manual transmission with a Helix organic sprung clutch. The van rides on a set of Compomotive three-piece split wheels with AP Racing four-piston calipers and 310 mm rotors in front. Inside the cabin you find five Cobra racing seats, Momo steering wheel, and hydraulic handbrake.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page