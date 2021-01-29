1979 International Scout with a LS3 V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1979 International Scout II at their company in Pensacola, Florida. The SUV is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 producing 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and rear axles. The Scout rides on a six-inch suspension lift with Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes and TR beadlock wheels with Nitto Trail Grappler M/T 35/12.50/R17 tires. The exterior is coated in custom PPG orange paint with a custom grill and custom bumpers fabricated by Velocity Restorations.

Source: Velocity Restorations (project page)