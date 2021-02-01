1974 Toyota Land Cruiser with a 2UZ V8

This 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 sold on Bring a Trailer for $39,750. The SUV is powered by a 4.7 L 2UZ-FE V8 making around 228 hp and 302 lb-ft (410 Nm) of torque. The rest of the powertrain comprises of a four-speed automatic transmission, two-speed transfer case, and axles with locking differentials. The Land Cruiser rides on a FZJ80 chassis and suspension with Old Man Emu springs, Tokico shocks, Delta Vehicle Systems radius arms, and RedHead steering gearbox. A set of 16-inch steel wheels hold BFGoodrich Mud Terrain T/A KM3 255/85 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer via ESD reader