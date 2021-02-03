Chevy Avalanche with a supercharged LSx V8

A customer brought their Chevy Avalanche to Level 7 Motorsports for some powertrain upgrades. The company started by installing a 402 ci LSx V8 from Texas Speed & Performance (TSP) with a ProCharger supercharger. The motor features an aluminum LS2 block, forged crank, Wiseco pistons, TSP rods, 114 LSA camshaft, and Precision Race Components 225cc/68cc heads. The motor produces 482 horsepower to the wheels on 8 psi of boost and fed by two 340 lph fuel pump with -8 lines. They also upgraded the 4WD drivertrain with a RPM Level 5 4L80E four-speed automatic and Circle D triple-disc converter.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports