For Sale: 1976 Volvo 242 with a BMW M60 V8

This 1976 Volvo is for sale on Blocket.se in Nacka, Sweden for €11,900 or about $14,321. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L M60B30 V8 and five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E34 530. The motor is kept cool by an aluminum radiator and exhales through a 2.5-inch exhaust. Power is sent out to the rear wheels through a Volvo 1031 rear end with an Aussie locker differential. The car rides on Bilstein shocks with 35 mm lowering springs, four-wheel disc brakes, and 16-inch steel wheels with new wheel bearings. The body was repainted in the summer of 2020. The seller states issues with the car include long crack in windshield, rear end makes noise at certain speeds, and the rear tires are bad.

Source: Blocket.se via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page