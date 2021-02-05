Carbon Fiber 1970 Charger with a 1000 hp Supercharged Hellephant V8

Speedkore Performance built this 1970 Dodge Charger called “Hellraiser” for Kevin Hart. Under the hood sits a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor producing 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a forged crank, forged 4340 H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, Speedkore custom headers, and a 3.0 L supercharger. It was tuned by Gearhead Fabrications on a Mopar ECU and is fed 91 octane fuel from a custom fuel cell fabricated by Speedkore. The drivetrain features a Demon-spec ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission and Gear Effects Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Speedkore custom frame with a 14-point roll cage, Detroit Speed C6 Corvette front suspension, and Speedkore custom 4-link rear suspension. A set of HRE S201 three-piece wheels (19×9, 20×12) cover Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back.

Source: Speedkore (project page) and Gearhead Fabrications FB page