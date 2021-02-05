2012 BMW 135i with a S65 V8

Brintech Customs converted this 2012 BMW 135i into a 1M at their company in Seven Hills, NSW, Australia. The car originally came with a turbocharged N55 inline-six however they swapped it for a 4.0 L S65 V8 from a E92 M3. The factory-spec motor produces 414 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Brintech Customs carried over the rest of the E92 M3 drivetrain including the front and rear subframes. This means power is sent to the wide 295/30/19 rear tires through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and 210 mm limited-slip differential. The finishing touch to the project is a full 1M body kit.

Source: Brintech Customs (project page)