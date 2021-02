This 1994 Volkwagen T3 is for sale on Tom’s Car Connections via owner in Austria for €115,000 or about $138,566. The seller says the van was built by Joest for Louis Krages aka John Winter. The van is powered by a 3.6 L flat-six from a Porsche 964 producing 246 horsepower through a Tiptronic automatic transaxle.

Source: Tom’s Car Connections via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page